Q2 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Neil Hansen. Please go ahead, sir.



Neil A. Hansen - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Secretary



All right. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation on the call today and your continued interest in ExxonMobil. This is Neil Hansen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today is Neil Chapman. Neil is a Senior Vice President and member of the management committee with responsibility for the Upstream.



After I review financial and operating performance, Neil will provide his perspectives on the quarter and give updates on the substantial progress we've made on the major growth projects across the business. Following Neil's remarks, we'll be happy to take your questions.



Our comments this morning will reference the slides available