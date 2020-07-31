Q2 2020 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in ExxonMobil. I am Stephen Littleton, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Before getting started, I wanted to say that I hope all of you on the call, your families and colleagues, are safe in light of the challenges our world continues to face. Joining me today is ExxonMobil Senior Vice President, Neil Chapman, who oversees our Upstream business. After I cover the quarterly financial and operating results, Neil will provide his perspectives and provide an update on the steps we're taking to navigate the current market environment and ensure we remain well pos