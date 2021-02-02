Q4 2020 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Stephen Littleton. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in Exxon Mobil. I am Stephen Littleton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Before getting started, I hope all of you on the call, your families and your colleagues are safe in light of the continuing challenges we face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



I am pleased to welcome Darren Woods, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil, who will be joining me for the call today. After I cover the quarterly financial and operating results, Darren will provide his perspectives on 2020 and updates on our priorities and plans for 2021 a