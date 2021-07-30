Q2 2021 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Stephen Littleton. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in ExxonMobil. I am Stephen Littleton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Williams, our Senior Vice President overseeing Downstream and Chemical. In a moment, Darren will make some introductory comments. I will then cover the quarterly financial and operating results, and then Jack and Darren will provide their perspectives on the business. Following those remarks, we will be happy to address any questions.



Our comments this morning will reference the slides avail