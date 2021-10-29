Q3 2021 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Stephen Littleton. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in Exxon Mobil. I am Stephen Littleton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The full set of presentation slides and prepared remarks were made available on the Investor Relations section of our website earlier this morning along with our press release. During our call this morning, Darren will provide a few additional opening comments and reference a select number of slides from that presentation, leaving more time