Exxon Mobil Corp Corporate Plan Update Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our 2021 corporate plan update. We appreciate your continued interest in ExxonMobil. I am Stephen Littleton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before Darren makes his introductory comments, I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement on Slide 2 and to the supplemental information at the end of the presentation slides on the website.
With that, I will hand over to Darren.
Darren W. Woods - Exxon Mobil Corporation - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Thanks, Stephen. It's a pleasure to share the details of our corporate plan today. Our plan is designed to deliver industry-leading financial, safety and operating performance. It leverages our core capabilities and competitive advantages: technology, scale, integration, functional excellence and people. The plan supp
