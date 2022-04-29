Apr 29, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mrs. Jennifer Driscoll. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. We appreciate your interest in ExxonMobil. Joining me today are Darren Woods, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
The slides and our prerecorded remarks were made available on our Investors section of our website earlier this morning along with our news release. In a minute, Darren will provide opening comments and reference a few slides from that presentation, then we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. We expect to conclude the call by about 9:30 a.m. Central Time.
Let me encourage you to read our cautionary statement, which is on Slide 2. Please note, we also p
Q1 2022 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...