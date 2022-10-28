Q3 2022 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Ms. Jennifer Driscoll. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our third quarter earnings call today at our new time of 7:30 a.m. Central. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. Joining me are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This live presentation, our prerecorded remarks and the news release are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Shortly, Darren will provide brief opening comments and reference a few slides from the prerecorded presentation. This allows us more time for questions before we conclude at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.



During the presentation, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks a