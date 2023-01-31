Q4 2022 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mrs. Jennifer Driscoll. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to ExxonMobil's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Thanks for joining us today. Here with me are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our fourth quarter earnings news release is posted in the same location and will be joined by the transcript once it's available.



Shortly, Darren will provide brief opening comments and reference a few slides from this presentation. That will give analysts more time to ask questions before we conclude at about 8:30 a.m. Central Time.



During the presentation, we