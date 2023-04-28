Q1 2023 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mrs. Jennifer Driscoll. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning. Welcome to ExxonMobil's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Thanks for joining us today. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. Here with me are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the new Investor Relations section of our website. They're meant to accompany the first quarter earnings news release, which is posted in the same location. Shortly, Darren will provide opening comments and reference a few slides from this presentation. That will give analysts more time to ask questions before we conclude at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.



During the p