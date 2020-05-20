DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Dentsply Sirona 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would like to hand the meeting over to Eric Brandt, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Eric K. Brandt - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. I ask that this Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dentsply Sirona come to order. Today's meeting is being conducted live via webcast, and all participants are attending virtually. We made the decision to hold the annual meeting virtually this year for the first time due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and to protect the health of our stockholders and employees. Additionally, we believe that holding the annual meeting virtually will allow us to increase stockholder accessibility and to improve communication.



This meeting is being recorded and will be available for playback on our Investor Relations website. Also with me today are Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer and director of the company; and Keith Ebling, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and secretary of the company. Keith will