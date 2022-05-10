Q1 2022 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Dentsply Sirona First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrea Daley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrea Daley - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Anthony, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. Joining me for today's call is John Groetelaars, our Chief Executive Officer; and Barbara Bodem, our CFO.



I'd like to remind you that an earnings call press release and slide presentation related to the call are available in the Investors section of our website at www.dentsplysirona.com.



Before we begin, please take a moment to read the forward-looking statements in our earnings press release. During today's call, we may make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about future performance and financial results. We base these statements and certain assum