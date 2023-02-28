Q4 2022 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Andrea Daley - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - VP of IR



Andrea Daley - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - VP of IR

Thank you, Carmen, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me for today's call is Simon Campion, Dentsply Sirona, Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Coleman, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please take a moment to read the forward-looking statements in our earnings press release. During today's call, we may make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about future perf