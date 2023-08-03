Q2 2023 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Dentsply Sirona's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



Joining me for today's call is Simon Campion, Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Coleman, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind you that an earnings press release and slide presentation related to the call are available in the Investors section of our website at www.dentsplysirona.com. Additionally, historical financial data for our new segment is also available on our website.



Yesterday, we announced that the company identified a material weakness in internal control over fin