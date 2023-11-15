Nov 15, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



We're going to get started. Good morning. Welcome to the Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandy Couillard. I cover the dental space here at the firm. And very happy to have Dentsply Sirona with us back at the conference again this year.



Fresh out of their recent Investor Day meeting last week, we got CEO, Simon Campion; CFO, Glenn Coleman; as well as Group VP of Commercial Ops in EMEA, Gerry Campbell. So thanks so much for being here, fellas.



Simon D. Campion - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks for having us.



Glenn G. Coleman - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystMaybe just to kick off. Now that we've heard from a number of your peers, some of your distribution partners, would you just set the stage and kind of recap the trends tha