Q4 2018 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Xylem Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to now turn the call over to Matt Latino, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Thea. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and discuss the full year outlook for 2019. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. (Operator Instructions).



As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors section of our website at www.xylem.com. A replay of today's call will be available until midnight on February 28. Please note that the replay