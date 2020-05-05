Q1 2020 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Xylem First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Latino, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Christie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's first quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski; and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tony Milando. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's first quarter results and our outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors section of our website at www.xylem.com. A replay of today's call will be available until midnight on June 6. Please note the replay number is (800) 585-8367,