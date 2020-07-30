Q2 2020 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Xylem Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Latino, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Christy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's second quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's second quarter results and our outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors section of our website at www.xylem.com. A replay of today's call will be available until midnight, on August 31. Please note the replay number is (800) 585-8367, and the confirmation code is 7095996. Additionally, the call will be available