Sep 15, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. It's Deane Dray. We're starting the next presentation. We're delighted to have Xylem presenting next. We have Patrick Decker, President and CEO; and Matt Latino, Head of Investor Relations.



Just as a point, don't try to adjust your screen. This is an audio-only presentation. And in the virtual world, everyone is interested in where people are connecting from.



So good afternoon, Patrick. Thanks for participating, and where are you joining us from today?



Patrick K. Decker - Xylem Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, absolutely. I'm -- so I'm in my home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, so about 20 minutes from our office in Rye Brook. And I pop in now periodically, but we are still in the pandemic environment, at least in Rye Brook. But yes, I'm based in Connecticut. Just not too far from you.



