Q3 2020 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the Xylem Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Latino, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Samantha, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's third quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; Senior Adviser and Former Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski; and Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Rowland. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's third quarter results and their outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors section of our website at www.xylem.com.
