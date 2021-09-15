Sep 15, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT

Connor Joseph Lynagh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our last but not least, or at least last but not least within my coverage, session of the Laguna Conference. I've got the Xylem team with me here. I've got Patrick Decker, President and CEO; and Matt Latino, Vice President of IR.



Before we get started here, I do want to remind you that you can view our disclaimers at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions about this session, please do feel free to reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So without much further ado, I think you know me, but if you haven't tuned into the conference session thus far, I'm Connor Lynagh. I cover industrial equipment and technology here. And we're going to be talking about the water industry with the team here.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo Patrick, I think a lot of people on the line are familiar, but if you could just give us the 30,000