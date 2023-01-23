Xylem Inc to Acquire Evoqua- M&A Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Andrea van der Berg -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on short notice. We wanted to take this opportunity to discuss the announcement that Xylem has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Evoqua. With me today are Xylem's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; and Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Rowland, and joining us Chief Executive Officer of Evoqua, Ron Keating.