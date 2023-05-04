May 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Xylem First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Andrea van der Berg - Xylem Inc. - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Rowland, and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Pine. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's first quarter 2023 results and discuss the second quarter and full year outlook.
Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. I'll ask that you please keep to one question and a follow-up and then return to the queue.
As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors section of our website, www.xylem.com. A r
Q1 2023 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...