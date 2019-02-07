Q4 2018 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2019 / 01:15PM GMT

Keith Robert Siegner - YUM!Brands - Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Strategy and Treasurer



Thanks, Zitania. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are Greg Creed, our CEO; David Gibbs, our President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from Greg and David, we'll open the call to questions.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to diff