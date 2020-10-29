Q3 2020 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Third Quarter 2020 Yum! Brands Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Keith Siegner, VP of Investor Relations, M&A and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Keith Robert Siegner - Yum!Brands - Inc. - VP of IR, M&A and Treasurer



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. We're going to do our best to provide our current thinking about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our bus