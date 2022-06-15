Jun 15, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Brian John Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody, and welcome back to day 2 of Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Conference. I'm Brian Bittner, the restaurant analyst at Oppenheimer. And we are incredibly excited to welcome Yum! Brands back to our event today. And joining us from the company today is Chris Turner, who has been Yum! Brands' CFO since August of 2019. Chris, welcome and thank you for spending time with us today. We greatly appreciate it.



Christopher Lee Turner - Yum!Brands - Inc. - CFO



Yes, Brian, thanks so much for having us. We're really excited to be a part of the event, and look forward to chatting with you.



Brian John Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Great. And as an intro for everybody, Yum! Brands is the largest restaurant company in the world with over 54,000 restaurants, and we believe the company represents a globally diverse franchise growth platform wit