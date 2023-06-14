Jun 14, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Brian John Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Brian Bittner, the restaurant analyst at Oppenheimer. And we are thrilled to welcome Yum! Brands back to our 2023 Consumer Conference. Yum! is the world's largest restaurant company with over 55,000 units across 156 countries. It is a diversified and highly franchised business model that's comprised of 4 established iconic brands in KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger.



We believe Yum!'s attractive investment thesis is highlighted by the company's ability to generate above-average growth at scale, yet at the same time, operate a business that is armed with blue chip-like resiliency, positioned to thrive in any operating environment. We're delighted to be joined by Yum!'s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Turner. Chris has been the CFO of Yum! Brands since 2019 when he joined the company from PepsiCo. Chris, thank you so much for being with us at our conference today. We greatly appreciate your time.



Christopher Lee Turner - Yum!B