Apr 26, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zimmer Biomet First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, April 26, 2019.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to -- like to turn the conference over to Cole Lannum, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and IRO. Please go ahead, sir.
Coleman N. Lannum - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined by Bryan Hanson, our President and CEO; and our CFO, Dan Florin.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, and of course, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please note that we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. Please refer to our SEC fili
Q1 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...