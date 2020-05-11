Q1 2020 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zimmer Biomet First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, May 11, 2020. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Keri Mattox, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Chief Communications Officer. Please go ahead.



Keri P. Mattox - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Chief Communications Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I hope you are all well and safe. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me virtually today are Bryan Hanson, our President and CEO; and CFO, Suky Upadhyay.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that we recently made slight changes to our revenue reporting format as discussed on our fourth quarter call. These changes are designed to further align with the company's recent reorganization and are used in our first quarter results. Reconciliations are available on our websit