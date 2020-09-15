Sep 15, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. Coming to you live from the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Year 2020. My name is David Lewis, medical device analyst at Morgan Stanley. And thanks for joining us here as we progress through the afternoon. It's our pleasure to have with us here members of management of Zimmer Biomet, both Bryan Hanson, CEO; and Suky Upadhyay, the CFO; and Keri is here as well. We're going to jump right into Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDBryan, I think we're going to dispense with the preamble. And I want to start, Bryan, just on recovery here with COVID-19. We had a pretty bullish intraquarter here post the second quarter.Just want to kind of talk about a little bit about what has happened from a trend line perspective here in July, August and into September?- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes. So can you hear me okay?