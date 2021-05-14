May 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the webcast of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. However, participants are not permitted to use any recording devices. I would now like to introduce Zimmer Biomet's Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Chad Phipps, to begin the meeting. Please go ahead.
Chad F. Phipps - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Zimmer Biomet's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast. We'll begin with a brief business update presented by Bryan Hanson, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. We'll then conduct the formal business portion of the meeting. Following that, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. Shareholders may submit questions electronically during the meeting via the web portal. Shareholders were also able to submit questions in advance of today's meeting via the proxy vote website.
During today's webcast, the
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...