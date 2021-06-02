Jun 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Lee Michael Hambright - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. I'm Lee Hambright, U.S. medical devices analyst at Bernstein. We're thrilled to host Zimmer Biomet this morning. Joining us virtually are CEO, Bryan Hanson; and CFO, Suky Upadhyay. Just a reminder, investors can submit questions at any time through the live Q&A tab on the right side of your screen.



First of all, Bryan and Suky, thanks so much for joining us.



Bryan C. Hanson - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Absolutely.



Suketu P. Upadhyay - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - AnalystThank you. Thank you. Maybe just to kick it off, Bryan, it's been about 3.5 years since you took over as CEO. When you joined the company, you had been donating market share for several