Jun 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Anthony Charles Petrone - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Healthcare Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Day 3 of the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference. I'm Anthony Petrone with the Healthcare Research Group, here in New York. We're happy to introduce Zimmer Biomet, one of our top picks in the large-cap space, in the orthopedic space.



We're very happy to welcome the company's CEO, Bryan Hanson. We're also very -- warm welcome to the company's CFO, Suky, and I don't want to pronounce it wrong, Upadhyay. Sorry about that, Suky.



Welcome, Bryan, and welcome Suky. We appreciate your attendance at this year's conference and the support. We hope that your family is doing well and that the team at Biomet is doing -- Zimmer Biomet is doing well.



Bryan C. Hanson - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Great. Glad to be here.



Suketu P. Upadhyay - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Anthony.



Questions and Answers: