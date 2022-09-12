Sep 12, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Andrew Christopher Ranieri - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today for another session. So I'm Drew Ranieri, one of the medical device analysts here. And it's my pleasure to have Suky Upadhyay and Ivan Tornos with us here, CFO and CEO of Zimmer Biomet, and Keri somewhere in the crowd here.



But before we jump in, the important disclosure. So Morgan Stanley research disclosure website for any important disclosures and if you need to reach out to a salesperson.



So Suky and -- thanks for being here today.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystAnd maybe just to start, I don't think it's going to be a surprise that we'll hit on kind of the macro. And you've heard commentary out of the past week, 1.5 weeks across med tech that things are stable, if not improving. But maybe let's hear kind of Zimmer Biomet's view on inflation, on the macro, on supply chain.- Zimmer Biome