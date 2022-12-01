Dec 01, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
Matthew Oliver O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Matt O'Brien, I cover Medtech here at Piper. Very excited and privileged to have the Zimmer Biomet team here with us. From the company is Suky, who's the CFO; and then Ivan, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the company. Gents, thanks so much for coming. Keri's down in the audience as well. So thanks, everybody, for coming. Really do appreciate it.
Suketu P. Upadhyay - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. Thank you, Matt. And I don't want to thank you there for the time because my man here is from Spain and literally the Spain, Japan match is going on right now. So I got to keep this guy (inaudible).
Matthew Oliver O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
We'll keep it short. I mean, come on, Spain is going to win, so don't even worry about i
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...