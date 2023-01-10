Jan 10, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT
Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the medtech analyst at JPMorgan. Very happy to introduce our next session with Zimmer Biomet. I'm going to bring up Bryan Hanson, CEO, and then we'll do a little Q&A after. Bryan?
Bryan C. Hanson - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thanks, Robbie. All right. Hi. Can you guys hear me okay? All right, great. No applause, please. All right. So I'm obviously the Bryan Hanson, CEO of Zimmer Biomet, and I'm going to spend hopefully about 20 minutes going over some content that I think will be helpful for the discussion that we have after for the Q&A. This is the sexiest slide that I have in the deck. There's a lot of words on this. I'm not going to go through those words, thank goodness. But I think you guys know the story around forward-looking statements. So I'll give you a minute to peruse this just so legal knows you looked at it. That was the pause.
Okay. So here's -- I'm going to spend just a little b
