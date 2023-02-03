Q4 2022 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zimmer Biomet Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, February 3, 2023. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Keri Mattox, Senior Vice President, Chief Communications and Administration Officer. Please go ahead.



Keri P. Mattox - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chief Communications & Administration Officer and Senior VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I hope you are all well and safe. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Bryan Hanson, our Chairman, President and CEO; EVP and CFO, Suky Upadhyay; and COO, Ivan Tornos.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please note, we assume no obliga