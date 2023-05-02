Q1 2023 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zimmer Biomet First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Keri Mattox, Chief Communications Officer. Please go ahead.



Keri P. Mattox - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chief Communications & Administration Officer and Senior VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We're joining you from our Warsaw, Indiana headquarters and are happy to be with you today. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me are Bryan Hanson, our Chairman, President and CEO, EVP and CFO, Suketu Upadhyay and COO, Ivan Tornos. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.



Please note, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if actual results or future expectat