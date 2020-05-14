Zebra Technologies Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT
Michael A. Smith - Zebra Technologies Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Michael Smith, Chairman of the Board of Zebra Technologies Corporation. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of Zebra, I would like to thank you for attending Zebra's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
On behalf of everyone at Zebra, I'd like to first express our deepest sympathies to all of those who are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to thank every person who is working on the front lines to keep people safe through this terrible crisis.
The health and well-being of our employees, directors and stockholders are also paramount. We have implemented a number of social-distancing measures in an effort to protect our employees, including having office workers work remotely and also suspending all employee travel. Our concern also extends to you, our stockholders. And for this reason, we have chosen to do this year's annual shareholder meeting in a virtual format.
The only matters to be considered at this annual meeting
