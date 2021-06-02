Jun 02, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Brian Paul Drab - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon. I'm Brian Drab, the William Blair analyst covering Zebra. And today, we are very happy to have with us Anders Gustafsson, the Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Zebra's Chief Products and Solutions Officer. I do have to make the disclosure that you can find a full list of research disclosures and conflicts of interest on our website, williamblair.com.



Today, we will be proceeding with an entirely fireside chat format. You can also submit questions. I see some questions actually already coming in on the chat. I'll try to get to all of those. And at this point, I will turn it over to Anders. Maybe Anders, you'd like to make just some opening comments around the recent strength in the business. Obviously, things are -- you guys are all very busy. Demand is very strong. The pandemic has changed things for Zebra in a lot of different ways. So maybe if you could just start with talking about that a little.



Anders Gustafsson - Zebra Technologies Corporat