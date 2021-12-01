Dec 01, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst



Well, we'll go ahead and call this one to order. Thanks, all, for your interest today in Zebra. I'm Tommy Moll, Analyst here at Stephens, covering the company. Appreciate everyone taking the time to come visit with us today and listen to what some of these folks to my right have to say.



I want to introduce some familiar faces. But for those who haven't had the chance to meet these gentlemen before, we have CEO, Anders Gustafsson, to my immediate right; CFO, Nathan Winters, at the end of the table. Anders, Nathan, thanks for coming. We appreciate it.



Anders Gustafsson - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you. It's great to be here. Our first in-person conference for a long time.



Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst



So format-wise, some of you may have attended a fireside before, but just frame for everyone. We run about 45 minutes. I have enough prepared questions to run us through t