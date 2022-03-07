Mar 07, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Erik Taylor Lapinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming. Before we get started, I'm just going to read a brief disclosure. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Thanks.



So today, we have Joe Heel and Nathan Winters with us today from Zebra Technologies.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research AssociateMaybe we'll just start off with a high-level question. So you just finished a record year of organic growth and your longer-term guidance would imply you expect that growth to keep going. Can you start us off today with a brief interview of some of the trends driving that growth? And maybe what use cases you're seeing customers adopting that is helping the business keep growing?<