May 24, 2023 / 12:40PM GMT

Paul Chung - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & IT Hardware Analyst



Good morning. My name is Paul Chung, and thank you for joining this morning session. I'm pleased to have with me Bill Burns and Nathan Winters, CEO and CFO of Zebra. Welcome.



Nathan Andrew Winters - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CFO



Thank you. .



William J. Burns - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & IT Hardware AnalystSo just to get us started, can you, Bill, maybe provide a kind of brief overview of the business?- Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & DirectorYes, sure. Zebra empowers organizations through our vision of Enterprise Asset Intelligence, which really means giving a digital voice to assets and frontline workers ultimately to provide ability connectivity and then ultimately take the ne