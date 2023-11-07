Nov 07, 2023 / 04:50PM GMT

Robert W. Mason - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



I think we'll go ahead and get started. I'm Rob Mason, the senior analyst at Baird, covering the advanced industrial equipment sector as well as coverage of Zebra Technologies. Zebra is a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence and a provider of tools to enable companies to digitize operations and transform their workflows. Very pleased to have with us from Zebra today, Bill Burns, CEO, who is going to open with maybe just a couple of comments or we could jump right into the questions.



William J. Burns - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks, Rob. Zebra's focus really is our vision of Enterprise Asset Intelligence, as you said, really that talks about the idea that we look to digitize and automate customers' environments. And the way we do that is providing every asset and worker on the edge, allow them to be visible, connected and optimally utilized within the environment. So if you can digitize an asset, if you can know where a w