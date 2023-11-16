Nov 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Tommy Moll, research analyst here at Stephens. We appreciate everyone's interest in our conference and in particular, everyone's interest in Zebra Technologies, where I'm delighted to be joined upfront today by CFO, Nathan Winters. Nathan, good to see you, and thank you for your time.



Nathan Andrew Winters - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CFO



That's great to be here. Thanks very much showing up.



Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst



So just a couple of formatting notes for those in the audience. As you know, these sessions run about 45 minutes. I've got questions prepared to keep us busy for the first half hour. But by all means at the bottom of the hour, if anyone in the audience has a question, just shoot up a hand, and we'll get to all of them, we can.



Nathan, you know likely already, but I'll just repeat for everyone's benefit that given thi