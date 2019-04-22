Q1 2019 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP of IR & External Communications



Good evening, and thank you, Latif. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2019 first quarter earnings.



For our agenda today, Harris Simmons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief overview of key strategic and financial performance; after which, Paul Burdiss, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide additional detail on Zions' financial condition, wrapping up with our financial outlook for the next 4 quarters. Additional executives with us in the room today include Scott McLean, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ed Schreiber, Chief Risk Officer; and Michael Morris, Chief Cre