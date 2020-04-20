Q1 2020 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP of IR & External Communications



Good evening, and thank you, Latif. We welcome all of you to this conference call to discuss our 2020 first quarter earnings. For our agenda today, Harris Simmons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief overview of key strategic and financial performance; after which, Ed Schreiber, our Chief Risk Officer, will review the condition of the loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses and the way in which we are engaging with our customers during this period of disruption. After Ed's comments, Paul Burdiss, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide additional detail on