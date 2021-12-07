Dec 07, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Hi there, thanks very much.



James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP and Director of IR & External Communications



Hi Ryan. Thank you.



.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDThank you for participating. Here's the first one I've seen myself on screen. Maybe to kick it off, it feels like we're finally coming to the end of the pandemic, and hopefully, the variant doesn't derail that. We've seen inflation pick up and is poised to remain elevated and the economy seems to be still doing reasonably well, just given this backdrop. I guess how do you feel Zion is positioned as we head into 2022? And how are things progressing in your markets?- Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEOWell, I think that, first of all, in most respects, I think that