Sep 12, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Great. Moving right along, very pleased to have Zions with us, returning once again. From the company, we have Scott McLean, who's President and Chief Operating Officer. We also have James Abbott, who's Director of Investor Relations. Scott's going to walk us through some quick slides, and then we're going to do Q&A. So with -- Scott, take it away.



Scott J. McLean - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - President, COO & Director



Thank you, Jason. Yes, it's good to be with you, and appreciate your attendance here today.



I think as a large regional bank, most folks are familiar with us, and they're familiar with the elements that we're -- we really bring national distinction and have national distinction, and first, really, it's our strong history as a collection of community banks with a very strong local orientation and distinctive brands in every one of our states. Secondly, it's the fact that about 2/3, so 70%, of our revenues, total revenues c