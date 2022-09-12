Sep 12, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT
Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Great. Moving right along, very pleased to have Zions with us, returning once again. From the company, we have Scott McLean, who's President and Chief Operating Officer. We also have James Abbott, who's Director of Investor Relations. Scott's going to walk us through some quick slides, and then we're going to do Q&A. So with -- Scott, take it away.
Scott J. McLean - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - President, COO & Director
Thank you, Jason. Yes, it's good to be with you, and appreciate your attendance here today.
I think as a large regional bank, most folks are familiar with us, and they're familiar with the elements that we're -- we really bring national distinction and have national distinction, and first, really, it's our strong history as a collection of community banks with a very strong local orientation and distinctive brands in every one of our states. Secondly, it's the fact that about 2/3, so 70%, of our revenues, total revenues c
Zions Bancorporation NA at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Transcript
Sep 12, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...