Mar 08, 2023 / 01:40PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Good morning, everyone. We can start with what James has in the bag here, all the secrets of Zions Bancorporation.



Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Nuclear codes here.



Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



That's good. Well, thank you guys for being here. From Zions Bancorporation, we have Chairman and CEO, Harris Simmons; and James Abbott, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations.



I was telling Harris on the way up here. We have a lot of generalists, believe it or not, that are interested in the space. I think most of you that are in the financials every day understand what Zions is all about. But maybe Harris, a big picture view, describe Zions for us, and then we'll next go into talking about the economy and the company specifically.



