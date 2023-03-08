Mar 08, 2023 / 01:40PM GMT
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
Good morning, everyone. We can start with what James has in the bag here, all the secrets of Zions Bancorporation.
Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO
Nuclear codes here.
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
That's good. Well, thank you guys for being here. From Zions Bancorporation, we have Chairman and CEO, Harris Simmons; and James Abbott, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations.
I was telling Harris on the way up here. We have a lot of generalists, believe it or not, that are interested in the space. I think most of you that are in the financials every day understand what Zions is all about. But maybe Harris, a big picture view, describe Zions for us, and then we'll next go into talking about the economy and the company specifically.
